Breakthroughs occur
when companies work with university research groups
Lamborghini partners with Houston Methodist on carbon fiber research
Airbus partners with UAlabama on additive manufacturing
Philips partners with UPitt for medical device technology
Google partners with UChicago on health prediction
ARM partners with UWashington on neural implants
Toyota partners with MIT for blockchain, mobility apps
Only 5% of companies do this
Research is widely distributed. It's complex to connect the dots
How you benefit
INSIGHTS
Gain insight in topics from market trends to polymers, sensors and immunology from teams that have been awarded grants in the subject.
ANALYSIS
Trend analysis, brand perception, prediction models and more from teams building and using the latest data science and NLP libraries.
PROTOTYPE
Use methods like empathy maps and saturate with the latest technologies like AR/VR, computer vision, bots and blockchain to deliver new experiences.
How it works
Sensei uses a knowledge graph to connect concepts and find university research groups
You're in good company
Pricing
Free
See the best research groups
$0 /month
Yep, that's it. There's no catch. It's really free.
Expertise in millions of topics for the cost of 1 FTE
Garage
$2,000 /month
Research center deep dive
1/month
Expert consultation
5/month
Secondary research
5/month
Industrial
$5,000 /month
Research center deep dive
Unlimited
Expert consultation
Unlimited
Secondary research
Unlimited
Research assistants create a binder collecting news, articles, insights, thought pieces and papers that address the question you're looking to answer.
Picking up from the research above, you clarify questions, and learn nuances, practices, heuristics and jargon in your topic of interest from principal investigators.
Generate reports, presentations, analysis and prototypes using APIs, libraries and databases unavailable to you.
