Take more moonshots

Generate unscripted business outcomes

Using the largest repository of university research activity

Sensei assembles a team of co-pilots to help you make informed decisions

Breakthroughs occur

when companies work with university research groups

Lamborghini partners with Houston Methodist on carbon fiber research

Airbus partners with UAlabama on additive manufacturing

Philips partners with UPitt for medical device technology

Google partners with UChicago on health prediction

ARM partners with UWashington on neural implants

Toyota partners with MIT for blockchain, mobility apps

Only 5% of companies do this

Research is widely distributed. It's complex to connect the dots

How you benefit

INSIGHTS

Gain insight in topics from market trends to polymers, sensors and immunology from teams that have been awarded grants in the subject.

ANALYSIS

Trend analysis, brand perception, prediction models and more from teams building and using the latest data science and NLP libraries.

PROTOTYPE

Use methods like empathy maps and saturate with the latest technologies like AR/VR, computer vision, bots and blockchain to deliver new experiences.

How it works

Sensei uses a knowledge graph to connect concepts and find university research groups




Mobile Payments

Food Security

Gene Expression

Biodegradable Plastic

Computer Vision

Urban Planning

You're in good company

Pricing

Free

See the best research groups

$0 /month

$0 /month




    • Secondary research

      Research assistants create a binder collecting news, articles, insights, thought pieces and papers that address the question you're looking to answer.

    • Expert conversation

      Picking up from the research above, you clarify questions, and learn nuances, practices, heuristics and jargon in your topic of interest from principal investigators.

    • Research group deep dive

      Generate reports, presentations, analysis and prototypes using APIs, libraries and databases unavailable to you.

  SenseiHub features

    Specialized resources (libraries, tools, equipment, software) unavailable to you

    Fresh and unbiased perspective

    A project copilot so you can focus on outcomes

    A $60bn research network to augment your effort

    • Your team is already on top of emerging trends, SenseiHub is the easiest way for them to dig deep
    • Make product investment decisions swiftly and with confidence
    • Be the smartest people in the room at conferences and client meetings
    • Show your company as thought leaders in online blogs, white papers and discussion forums
Eg: Looking to review research papers in 5-G technology and summarize
    • INDUSTRIAL

      $5,000 /month


    • GARAGE

      $2,000 /month
